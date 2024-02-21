SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls at Monmouth, splits season series with Hawks

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team fell, 84-61, to Monmouth on Feb. 17 at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J. Three Seawolves finished in double figures, but it was not enough to overcome the Hawks strong second-half performance.

Stony Brook fell behind 13-7 early on, but battled back to grab a one-point lead after a 7-0 run spearheaded by Keenan Fitzmorris. After Monmouth evened things up at 16 apiece, the Hawks scored eight straight points to open up a 24-16 lead. Another eight-point scoring run to close the half helped Monmouth take an eight-point lead into the break.

The Hawks opened the second half by scoring the first 10 points and 24 of the half’s first 30 points to jump out to a 26-point advantage. The Seawolves never truly trimmed the deficit much further, pulling within 20 points of the Hawks momentarily before eventually falling, 84-61.

“Monmouth physically dominated us today, particularly on the glass. We were fortunate enough to catch them on a day where Xander Rice was off, but we weren’t in position to win due to an inability to deal with their fours and fives on the glass,” head coach Geno Ford said. “Our perimeter guys collectively couldn’t make any shots, so it was a formula for a convincing loss.”

The team returns home to host North Carolina A&T on Thursday, February 22. The Seawolves and Aggies tip-off at 6:31 p.m., with the contest streaming live on SNY and Flo Hoops.