SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse races past Dartmouth to open 2024 season

Stony Brook women’s lacrosse scored 11 of the first 13 goals and got career offensive performances from Alex Finn and Ellie Masera to open the 2024 season with an 18-11 victory at LaValle Stadium on Feb 18.

Stony Brook (1-0) got a career-high eight goals and 10 points from Masera along with a career-high seven assists and nine points from Finn. Masera took 16 of Stony Brook’s 36 shots in the game. Kailyn Hart also added five goals on eight shots (.625), with Charlotte Verhulst getting in the scoring column twice and Morgan Mitchell once.

Defensively, the Seawolves had six caused turnovers and 10 ground balls as a team. Clare Levy and Emily Manning each caused two turnovers. Manning led the way with three ground balls and Finn, Levy and Masera each picked up two. In her first start as a Seawolf, Emily Manning made eight saves with a .421 save percentage.

In the possession game, Stony Brook got six draw controls each from Masera and Clare Levy, with Verhulst adding three.

For Dartmouth, Kate Elders scored four times, while Catherine Erb added three tallies and Lucy Murray scored twice. Goalkeeper Gisele Todd made nine saves in net on a .360 save percentage.

The team is back home on Feb. 20 to take on Bryant, with first draw scheduled for 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season with wins over Holy Cross and Sacred Heart. Stony Brook is 3-0 against Bryant all-time and this will be the two teams’ first meeting since 2019.