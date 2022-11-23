Kevin LaValle named Republican, Conservative Party candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk

Special election to be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, following former Town Clerk Donna Lent's (I) retirement

The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee:

Jesse Garcia, chair of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Republican Committees, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will be the Republican and Conservative Party’s nominee for Brookhaven Town Clerk. LaValle was nominated to the position unanimously during a convention of Brookhaven Republicans held in Medford.

The position of town clerk opened following the retirement of Donna Lent (I) on Nov. 14. [See story, “Brookhaven’s town clerk retires from public service.“] A special election to fill the vacancy will take place Tuesday, Jan. 17, to serve out the unexpired term through December 31, 2025.

“I am proud to accept the Republican and Conservative nominations to run for Brookhaven Town Clerk,” LaValle said. “I am excited to get this campaign started, and I look forward to getting out and talking to residents about my vision for the future of our clerk’s office.”

Kevin LaValle was elected as town councilman in 2013, representing Council District 3, where he has served until now.