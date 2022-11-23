Kids Korner: Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2022

PROGRAMS

Reptile Scavenger Hunt

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Reptile Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take your family on a hunt around the Hatchery as you follow the clues to find their amazing reptiles. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Lovely Leaves

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family program, Lovely Leaves, on Nov. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join them for a day of autumn leaf inspired arts and crafts. Begin with a short nature walk to identify some common fall leaves in the park before heading back inside to create a variety of autumn souvenirs. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Family Wampum Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop-in Family Wampum workshop on Nov. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. Did you know some of the finest Wampum beads were historically created from the shells often found along Long Island’s coasts? Discover this ancient craft and learn what it continues to mean to Indigenous Long Islanders. Create a wampum-style beaded accessory of your own to keep. Recommended for ages 8+; younger with adult help.​​ Cost is admission fee plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418.

Tracks & Traces

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program titled Tracks & Traces on Dec. 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 269-5351.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. Read review on page B27.

‘Frosty’

A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘The Last Unicorn’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of The Last Unicorn on Nov. 27 at noon. In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard (Christopher Lee) plots to destroy all the world’s unicorns. When a young unicorn (Mia Farrow) learns that she’s in danger she leaves the safety of her protected forest and enlists the help of Schmendrick the Sorcerer (Alan Arkin). Together, they embark on a long and dangerous journey with one goal: to defeat King Haggard and save the unicorns from extinction. Rated G. $5 children, $12 adults. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

All phone numbers in area code (631) unless otherwise noted.