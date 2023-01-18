Kevin LaValle elected as Brookhaven Town Clerk

In a special election held Tuesday, Jan. 17, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) was elected as Brookhaven Town Clerk, according to a source familiar with the unofficial tally.

Former Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) retired in November, prompting a special election to complete her unexpired term ending in 2025. LaValle defeated the Democratic Party’s nominee, Lisa Di Santo of East Patchogue.

LaValle, who represents the 3rd Council District, vacates his seat on the Town Board. Another special election to fill that vacancy is expected to soon follow.

This is a developing story.