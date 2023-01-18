Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai.

In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.

Following an investigation, Lan Li, 35, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. She

was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in

Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.