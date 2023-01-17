Mesmerica returns to Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium

The award-winning, visual music journey Mesmerica has returned to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with showings each week on Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The hour-long show features 360-degree projections and stunning 7.1 surround sound.

The program brings the music of James Hood, an award-winning composer and percussionist, together with visually hypnotic, animated 3D art curated from artists around the world. Mesmerica is designed to transcend time, relax, and soothe while simultaneously stimulating the senses.

“The power of immersive music and art is like no other art form,” Hood said. “It has the ability to create unique moods and brain states. The result is an experience that is simultaneously an epic immersive visual journey and an opportunity to de-stress.” The soundtrack, taken from Hood’s album Mesmerica, is based around the sound of a uniquely soothing percussion instrument called the “Hang.”

James Hood is renowned as a vital and versatile musical pioneer. His lengthy and varied musical resume includes playing drums in The Pretenders; an ongoing two-decades-plus run as mastermind of the visionary ambient/electronica act Moodswings; and an expansive array of production and soundtrack projects. His album Ceremony reached number one on World and New Age charts in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK in 2014, then repeated that success with the release of Pure Ceremony in 2015.

Tickets can be purchased directly through Hood’s Mesmerica site: PURCHASE TICKETS