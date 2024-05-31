Huntington Town holds wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of Memorial Day

1 of 57

The Town of Huntington hosted a Wreath Laying Ceremony on May 26 at Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Town Hall on May 26 in commemoration of Memorial Day. Wreaths were placed to honor fallen service members from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Women Veterans, and the Middle East; Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

The ceremony included live patriotic music featuring the Huntington Men’s Chorus, Veteran Color Guard, a Rifle Salute, Taps played on bugle, and Amazing Grace played with Pipe & Drum. Gold Star Mother Constance Mangano was in attendance, in memory of her son, New York National Guard Spec. Anthony L. Mangano.

Photos by Michael Scro/Media Origin