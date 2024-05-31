Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic addresses ongoing projects and concerns at recent meeting

By Samantha Rutt

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association held its monthly meeting at the Comsewogue Public Library on Tuesday, May 28, where members discussed various projects and concerns surrounding the community.

Headlining the meeting, civic president, Ira Costell addressed the current status of the Train Car Park located off Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.

The park has recently undergone a remodeling project after a car accident displaced the preexisting park. The renovated park will be unveiled July 3 with a celebratory free concert for the community and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Community members interested can purchase a custom-inscribed brick to be placed in the park. All proceeds will go toward the local chamber of commerce to restore the flagpole damaged from the accident.

Following mention of the Train Car Park project, Costell shared the winners of the civic association’s scholarship — awarded to two Comsewogue High School students who have displayed remarkable community service. The winners will be announced and given their respective scholarships in June.

Concerns addressed

Ongoing concerns in the community also had a place at the table on May 28. Residents and civic members shared disquiet over the few homeless individuals frequently found sleeping near the Train Car Park.

One resident recalled a woman and a man allegedly engaging in “inappropriate activities” and soliciting money from drivers along the roadway. Costell and civic association vice president, Carolyn Sagliocca, plan to coordinate with the Suffolk County COPE and mental health services to help mitigate this issue.

“We have been communicating extensively with Officer Berry — a Suffolk County COPE officer. Berry just wrote a letter because it’s not only at the Train Car Park, we had an encampment that was right outside the library across the street.” Costell said.

Another concern addressed was that of the proposed Staller development — an ongoing issue in this community. At the last meeting, the civic addressed the Town of Brookhaven in a letter asking for a comprehensive traffic study for the area surrounding the proposed development. [See story “Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic requests traffic study,” TBR News Media website, May 3.]

Since the submission of the letter, the civic has not heard from the town or any other respective members.

“I’m planning on going up to the Town Board at the next meeting to remind them that we would like a seat at the table. We’re entitled — with this kind of development facing us — to have a voice, and we want that heard and respected beyond just the public hearing, for not just that development but multiple developments,” Costell said.

Guest presentations

Irene Michalos and Carol Carter spoke before the civic association about their respective organizations — both seeking to provide a better life for children and families in need.

Michalos heads the Agape Meals for Kids program which provides meals for food-insecure children.

“There are over 70,000 children on Long Island who are experiencing food insecurity,” Michalos said.

The Agape program provides backpacks with kid-friendly food for children and subsequently delivers the packed bags to partnering school districts each Friday during the school year.

Contrarily, Carol Carter began her support campaign with a goal to help those experiencing substance use and abuse with a focus on adolescents. Her program, Sunshine Alternative Education & Prevention Center, uses a variety of prevention and education programs to help build drug-free and violence-free communities.

“Erase the stigma. This is something that we need to talk about because everyone has been touched by someone who might have an issue,” Carter shared. “It doesn’t have to be a family member, but a friend who has a problem, maybe related to substance use and abuse.”

For those in need or interested in more information about these programs visit the websites www.agapemealsforkids.org and sunshinepreventionctr.org.

The next Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association meeting will be held on June 20 at the Comsewogue Public Library.