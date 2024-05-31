Man killed in Smithtown motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Smithtown on May 31.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to East Main Street, approximately 100 feet west of Terry Road, at

3:47 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a motorcycle crash. Detectives determined Cory Fitzpatrick was

traveling eastbound on a 1999 Harley-Davidson when he lost control of the motorcycle, which left the

roadway and struck a curb, a sign, and a fire hydrant before crashing into a fence.

Fitzpatrick, 29, of Farmingville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the

Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.