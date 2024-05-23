SBDC at Stony Brook University appoints new director

The Small Business Development Center at Stony Brook University has appointed Martha Stansbury at its next Director. The East Setauket resident will succeed Bernie Ryba who is retiring.

Since joining the SBDC in 2017 as center administrator, Stansbury has demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and expertise, making her an invaluable member of the team.

In addition to her contributions to the Stony Brook SBDC, Stansbury also serves as the president the Women Economic Developers of Long Island (WEDLI) and treasurer of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce.