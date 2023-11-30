Holiday tree lightings on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

While a few villages and towns lit their holiday trees last week, the majority of tree lightings on the North Shore will take place this weekend and next weekend with caroling, treats and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Centereach

— The Centereach Civic Association invites the community to its annual holiday tree lighting and inaugural Dickens Festival on the lawn of Capital One Bank, 2100 Middle Country Road, Centereach on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Enjoy caroling, hot cocoa, candy canes and a visit from Santa. Rain/snow date is Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

— Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach presents Light the Night, a tree lighting and live nativity in memory of Matt Lewsi on Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. 631-774-1556

Cold Spring Harbor

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Santa Claus will light the hatchery’s Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m. Free admission after 5 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 per family. 516- 692-6768.

Commack

Greenland Landscape and Nursery, 292 Town Line Road, Commack will hold its 8th annual Community Tree Lighting on Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance and hot cocoa will be served to warm up the evening. 631-368-7182

Coram

Coram Engine Company 2, corner of Route 112 and Pine Road, Coram will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Join them in Santa’s Workshop to decorate your own Santa hat while you wait for Santa Claus to arrive to light the tree with music and refreshments. 631-698-9714

East Northport

Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Road, East Northport will hold its 2nd annual Community Tree Lighting event on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Free family activities starting at 3 p.m. include ice skating, live nativity, storytime with Santa, indoor snowball fights and much more. Visit islandchristian.com/christmas for more info and to register. 631-822-3000

Greenlawn

The Greenlawn Civic Association hosts its 31st annual “Meet at the Tree” Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn. Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, dance performances, a Christmas carol sing-along plus a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Greenlawn Fire Dept. truck. Bring your letters to Santa for the North Pole mailbox. www.greenlawncivic.org.

Holtsville

The Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. with costumed characters, musical entertainment, and a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive via helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree. 631-451-9276

Kings Park

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony/Menorah Lighting at Veterans Plaza, 1 Church St., King Park on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Enjoy holiday music selections followed by invocation and welcome remarks from the chamber with hot chocolate and cookies. Held rain or shine. 631-269-7678

Lake Ronkonkoma

Join the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce at Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma on Dec. 3 for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment by the Cherokee Street and Nokomis Elementary School Choirs and a visit from Santa. 631-963-2796

Miller Place

The 15th annual Tree Lighting and Polar Express will be held at the Aliano Shopping Center, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Enjoy performance from the Dance Pointe Performing Arts Center, as well as Miller Place students, and a visit from Santa Claus before the tree lighting. Free coffee, hot chocolate, soup, pizza, and donuts will be served.

Mount Sinai

Join the North Shore Youth Council and the Mount Sinai Fire Department for their 16th annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Listen to festive caroling by the Sing 4 Music choir, warm up with hot chocolate with marshmallows and fresh baked cookies by Mojo’s Treats and take photos with Santa. 631-403-4846

Nesconset

The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce will hold a Holiday Lighting at the Nesconset Gazebo on Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with music, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. 631-724-2543

Port Jefferson Station

Join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Community Tree Lighting at the Chamber Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments and a visit from Santa. 631-821-1313

Rocky Point

The 39th annual Rocky Point Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Prince Road, Rocky Point with live holiday music, hot chocolate and candy canes and a special visit from Santa. 631-729-0699

St. James

The St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a Christmas Tree Lighting celebration at Deepwells Farm County Park, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. with holiday music, kids crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate. 631-584-8510

Shoreham

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham invites the community to a Holiday Lighting at Wardenclyffe event on Dec. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. Enjoy music, festive exhibits and activities for all ages with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register for your free tickets at www.teslasciencecenter.org. 631-886-2632

Smithtown

Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown will light their holiday tree on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with refreshments and photos with Santa. 631-360-2480

Stony Brook

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts a Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa at the Stony Brook Village Center Green, 111 Main St., Stony Brook on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the WMHO’s 43rd annual Holiday Festival. 631-751-2244.

Wading River

The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River will host its 7th annual Tree Lighting on Saturday Dec. 2. The festivities start at 4 p.m. and last until 8 p.m., where all can enjoy live DJ entertainment and a dance number by All Star Dance Academy. Children can ride Rudolph on the carousel and put in a letter in Santa’s mailbox. Santa arrives on a Wading River Fire Department fire truck at 6 p.m. to light the tree. Rain date is Dec. 3. 631-929-3500