SBU Sports: FCS Football Central names Anthony Johnson Freshman All-American

#83 Anthony Johnson Photo courtesy of Stony Brook Athletics

Stony Brook football redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson has received his second national award in as many weeks, as the wide receiver was named FCS Football Central Freshman All-American as published by The Bluebloods on Nov. 27.

Johnson adds to his postseason awards collection, which also includes a finalist selection for the Jerry Rice Award and Third Team All-CAA distinction.

He becomes the first player in school history to be selected as All-American by FCS Football Central and Stony Brook’s first wide receiver All-American since Kevin Norrell took the honor from three different outlets in 2012.

The Burlington, N.J. native found himself atop the freshman receiving charts with 714 yards (71.4/game) and 59 receptions (5.9/game), good for the top receiver in the FCS in both categories. He is also the Division I leader in receiving yards per game when combined with FBS receivers. Johnson averaged 12.1 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns this season.

After transferring from James Madison as a redshirt, he finished tied for sixth in Stony Brook single-season history in receptions, while recording at least five receptions in seven games, which had not been done by a Stony Brook receiver in eight years.

Johnson was named All-American on Monday among 49 players from 43 schools. He is one of 22 offensive players and one of five wide receivers to be selected as an All-American.

