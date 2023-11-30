SBU Sports: FCS Football Central names Anthony Johnson Freshman All-American

Stony Brook football redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson has received his second national award in as many weeks, as the wide receiver was named FCS Football Central Freshman All-American as published by The Bluebloods on Nov. 27.

Johnson adds to his postseason awards collection, which also includes a finalist selection for the Jerry Rice Award and Third Team All-CAA distinction.

He becomes the first player in school history to be selected as All-American by FCS Football Central and Stony Brook’s first wide receiver All-American since Kevin Norrell took the honor from three different outlets in 2012.

The Burlington, N.J. native found himself atop the freshman receiving charts with 714 yards (71.4/game) and 59 receptions (5.9/game), good for the top receiver in the FCS in both categories. He is also the Division I leader in receiving yards per game when combined with FBS receivers. Johnson averaged 12.1 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns this season.

After transferring from James Madison as a redshirt, he finished tied for sixth in Stony Brook single-season history in receptions, while recording at least five receptions in seven games, which had not been done by a Stony Brook receiver in eight years.

Johnson was named All-American on Monday among 49 players from 43 schools. He is one of 22 offensive players and one of five wide receivers to be selected as an All-American.