Kids Korner: Nov. 30 to Dec.7, 2023

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Scales & Tails: Turtles, Snakes, Lizards, Chameleons on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $75 for all 4 classes, $20 per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

Magic Circle Nursery School at Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Road, East Northport will hold its 42nd annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Come bring the whole family for a real holiday treat filled with food and fun. Remember your camera for the perfect holiday photo with Santa. Donation is $8 adults, $4 children. 631-754-5565.

Tender Years Treasury

The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, holiday shopping experience for children at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The popular event allows kids in grades K through 5 to independently shop for family gifts, all handmade by local seniors, modestly priced at $5 and under with a cookie decorating station, holiday crafts, and free gift wrapping. 631-360-7644.

Santa on the Farm

Santa Claus is coming back by to Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville by popular demand. Meet the jolly fellow in the heated Woodland Hall on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as Long Island Game Farm transforms into a holiday wonderland. Feed deer in the park, meet Santa Claus, bring your camera to take treasured family photos, enjoy a craft table, and explore the holiday gift boutique — all included in the admission fee. 631-878-6644

Farmhouse Holiday Ornaments

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket will hold a kids workshop, Farmhouse Style Holiday Ornaments, for ages 4 to 10 on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Come spend time on a real working farm making crafts for your holidays. Each child will create and take home several different of their own ornaments, make a snow globe, and take a farm tour at the workshop. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Santa Comes to Longwood

Santa heads to the historic Longwood Estate, corner of Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., courtesy of the Town of Brookhaven. Explore the grounds of the estate on a old fashioned sleigh ride and enjoy roasted chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire. Children can visit with Santa and have family members take photos. Rain date is Dec. 3. $5 per child ages 12 and under. Advance registration required by calling 631-924-1820.

Family Hour Sunday

Enjoy a special Family Hour Sunday at the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington in both Spanish and English! on Dec. 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with educators Tami Wood and Karina Giménez. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Register at www.heckscher.org. 631-380-3230

A Visit with Mailman Mark

The Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society will host their annual Mailman Mark event Dec. 3 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Children are invited to bring their pre-written letters for Santa to the old Miller Place Post Office at 75 North Country Road, Miller Place where Mailman Mark will bundle the letters for the North Pole! Each child will receive a letter from Santa delivered to their home. Tickets are $12 each. 63-476-5742, mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Menorah Workshop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a Menorah Workshop on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Explore the importance of oil through the ages, from whale oil to olive oil! Compare historic oil lanterns in the museum’s collection, and get creative designing a tiled mosaic menorah to light up your home this holiday! $16 per child. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Pinecone Pals

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a family program, Pinecone Pals, on Dec. 3 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Winter is a great time to collect pine cones. Create fun pine cone animal crafts to take home! $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Seashell Ornaments Workshop

Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Seashell Ornaments Workshop on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. From clams to sea snails to nautilus squid, explore the wonderful world of shelled animals in this educator-led workshop. Find out how to identify shells local to Long Island, and decorate a special shell ornament to hang up at home during this festive time of year. $16 per child. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Penguins!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program on Dec. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn all about penguins through story time, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘Princess Mononoke’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of the animated classic Princess Monoke on Dec. 3 at noon. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure and stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.