Holiday Toy Drive heads to Smithtown Dec. 11 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 7, 2021 0 31 To help families throughout our region enjoy a Happy Holiday season, Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) will be hosting a very special Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, December 11th. The special event will be from 11 am to 2 pm at the Frank O. Arthur Brush Barn in Smithtown, which is located at 245 Middle Country Road. Senator Mario Mattera. File photo. During the event, Senator Mattera and his staff, along with volunteers, will be accepting new and unwrapped toys and gift cards for children aged 2 through 16. They request that donors avoid any toy guns or knives. Senator Mattera and his staff will be on hand at this special event to say thank you to all who take the time to donate. Senator Mattera’s office will deliver all donated gift cards and toys to the youngsters receiving care at Stony Brook University Children’s Hospital and for children who utilize the Salvation Army. “The holidays are so special to our families and our community and it is so important that everyone gets to feel the warmth of this special season. This year, as we reconnect with our families, I invite all of our residents to join me to make the holidays a little more enjoyable for all,” stated Senator Mattera. “We hope that everyone who is able will bring a toy or gift card to enjoy the gift of giving.” There will be cookies and hot chocolate for the children who participate and each child who donates is invited to send a personalized letter to Santa! Any resident who would like to donate but is unable to do so on Saturday, December 11th is invited to drop off their donation at Senator Mattera’s district office in Smithtown. The office is located at 180 Middle Country Road, Suite 210. Please contact Senator Mattera’s office at 631-361-2154 if you have any questions about participating or for more information on this special event.