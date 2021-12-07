Town of Brookhaven hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 10 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsPort Times RecordTimes of Middle CountryTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 7, 2021 0 2 Photo from Town of Brookhaven Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The event will feature costumed characters, complimentary candy canes, musical entertainment and a special appearance by Santa Claus who will arrive by helicopter and then assist with the countdown to light the tree. Event sponsors include Texas Roadhouse, Eastern Helicopters, WALK 97.5, WBLI, WBAB and My Country 96.1. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need. For more information, call 631-451-6100 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov