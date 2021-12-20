Hendel Wealth Management Group delivers food donations to Three Village schools and food pantry Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsTimes of SmithtownVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 20, 2021 0 28 From left, Jeffrey Hendel and Michael Ferrara, Three Village Dads Foundation From left, Jeffrey Hendel and Michael Ferrara, Three Village Dads Foundation Hendel Wealth Management Group, 95 Smithtown Blvd. , Smithtown recently delivered nearly $1,000 worth of food donations to the both the Three Village School District and Our Daily Bread food pantry at St. James RC Church in Setauket to support families in the local community suffering from food insecurity. “Not only as a Long Island business-owner, but also as a member of the Three Village Dads Foundation, I understand importance of doing as much as possible to help the families in our neighborhoods,” said Jeffrey Hendel, President & CEO, Hendel Wealth Management Group and Sr. Financial Advisor, Raymond James Financial Services. “Our team is so proud to have the good fortune to be able to make a difference.” To learn more about Hendel Wealth Management Group and its commitment to community outreach, please visit www.hendelwmg.com.