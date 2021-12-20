Blue Devils excel at crossover invitational SportsTimes of Huntington-Northport by Bill Landon - December 20, 2021 0 45 1 of 7 From left, Huntington’s Amelia Heinz, A’Riana Elmore, Hanna Valenzuela-Ayala, Julia Aldas and Madeline Francis compete at the Section XI crossover invitational track meet at SCCC – Brentwood Dec 19. Photo by Bill Landon Huntington’s Hope Bilkey competes in the Suffolk crossover invitational at SCCC -Brentwood Dec 19. Bill Landon photo Huntington’s Hanna Valenzuela-Ayala and Cindy Alvarez compete at the Section XI crossover invitational track meet at SCCC – Brentwood Dec 19. Photo by Bill Landon 8008 Huntington’s Veronica Cocoman competes in the Suffolk crossover invitational at SCCC-Brentwood Dec 19. Bill Landon photo Huntington’s Hope Bilkey and teammate Brianna Halbeisen compete in the Suffolk crossover invitational at SCCC-Brentwood Dec 19. Bill Landon photo Huntington’s Brianna Halbeisen competes in the Suffolk crossover invitational at SCCC-Brentwood Dec 19. Bill Landon photo Huntington’s Jannel Maroquin competes in the Suffolk crossover invitational at SCCC-Brentwood Dec 19. Bill Landon photo After an abbreviated winter track and field season earlier this year, Huntington’s girls track team showed no signs of slowing down in a crossover invitational meet at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood Dec. 19. Olivia Conte won the 55-meter hurdles at 9.17 seconds. Hope Bilkey finished second in the 55-meter dash at 7.95 seconds with Brianna Halbeisen placing sixth. Jannel Maroquin clocked in at 3:45.94 at 1000-meters good enough for fifth place. It was a Huntington one-two finish at the 300 meter distance with Bilkey and Conte with at 45.87 and 46.12 seconds. respectively. The Blue Devils are back on track again at SCCC in the Jim Howard invitational Jan. 5. Start time is 5 p.m.