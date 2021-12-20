Gershow Recycling donates use of wrecked vehicle for anti-drunk and distracted driving campaign Arts & EntertainmentCommunityGovernmentTimes of Huntington-NorthportTown of Huntington by Press Release - December 20, 2021 0 30 Kevin Gershowitz (standing behind podium), President, Gershow Recycling, speaks during a press conference announcing the Town of Huntington’s anti-drunk and distracted driving campaign on November 30. Gershow Recycling recently donated the use of a wrecked car in support of the Town of Huntington’s Anti-Drunk and Distracted Driving Campaign. Presented by Mark Cuthbertson, Councilman, Town of Huntington, and the Huntington Town Board, the program reminds residents of the dangers of drunk or distracted driving during the holidays. Kevin Gershowitz, President, Gershow Recycling, took part in a press conference that was held on November 30, along with Councilman Mark Cuthbertson; Cathy Busuttil, whose sister was the victim of a drunk driving accident; Councilwoman Joan Cergol; Isai Fuentes, Program Specialist, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, New York State Office; and law enforcement personnel. Mr. Gershowitz thanked the Town and MADD for their public awareness efforts and noted that Gershow takes in thousands of vehicles that were involved in serious accidents each year, some of which were the result of drunk driving. “There’s no reason to drive drunk today,” Mr. Gershowitz said. “Technology has afforded us the ability to use Uber, Lyft and all the types of ride-sharing services. I urge you: take advantage of it. Have fun, but stay away from your car if you’ve had too much to drink.” Gershow has nine locations in Brooklyn, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream, Freeport, Lindenhurst, Huntington Station, Bay Shore, Medford and Riverhead. For more information, call (631) 289-6188 or visit www.gershow.com.