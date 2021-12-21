Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Salonga man CommunityPolice & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by TBR Staff - December 21, 2021 0 22 Raymond Rondinone Update: Raymond Rondinone has been found unharmed. Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Salonga man who suffers from dementia. Raymond Rondinone, 91, was last seen leaving his home, located at 20 Breeze Hill Road at approximately 4 p.m. Rondinone was driving a 2020 white Toyota Camry with NY license plate Prisoner of War (POW) plate 106. Rondinone is white, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, a red and white plaid shirt, and brown pants. Detectives are asking anyone with information on Rondinone’s location to call 911 or the Second Precinct at 631-854-8299. As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.