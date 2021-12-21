Experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic to host livestream event Dec....

Experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic to host livestream event Dec. 21

Photo from Stony Brook Medicine

WHAT: 

Livestream Event – Post-COVID: In it for the long haul

According to the CDC, most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks, though some experience long-term effects. Post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience weeks after first being infected. This Tuesday, December 21, experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic, the first of its kind on Long Island, will discuss these long-term effects and approaches to care.

Stony Brook’s post-COVID facility opened in November of 2020 at Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care in Commack to provide ongoing care and assessment of adult patients who are recovering from COVID-19. The clinic provides care for patients who are still experiencing symptoms as well as monitors patients for any late effects of COVID-19 infection. Patients have access to specialists in primary care, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, nephrology, vascular and neurology as well as to mental health providers.

For more information visit, https://www.stonybrookmedicine.edu/advancedspecialtycare/post_COVID_clinic

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST

The livestream event can be seen on:

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/298909540164955/posts/4578401205549079/

Or

YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vqCloqgKGg

MODERATOR:

  • Sritha Rajupet, MD, MPH, Director, Population-Based Health Initiatives, Department of Family, Population & Preventive Medicine and Primary Care Lead, Post-COVID Clinic, Stony Brook Medicine

EXPERTS:

