Experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic to host livestream event Dec. 21 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHealthStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 21, 2021 0 32 Photo from Stony Brook Medicine WHAT: Livestream Event – Post-COVID: In it for the long haul According to the CDC, most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks, though some experience long-term effects. Post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience weeks after first being infected. This Tuesday, December 21, experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic, the first of its kind on Long Island, will discuss these long-term effects and approaches to care. Stony Brook’s post-COVID facility opened in November of 2020 at Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care in Commack to provide ongoing care and assessment of adult patients who are recovering from COVID-19. The clinic provides care for patients who are still experiencing symptoms as well as monitors patients for any late effects of COVID-19 infection. Patients have access to specialists in primary care, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, nephrology, vascular and neurology as well as to mental health providers. For more information visit, https://www.stonybrookmedicine.edu/advancedspecialtycare/post_COVID_clinic WHEN: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST The livestream event can be seen on: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/298909540164955/posts/4578401205549079/ Or YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vqCloqgKGg MODERATOR: Sritha Rajupet, MD, MPH, Director, Population-Based Health Initiatives, Department of Family, Population & Preventive Medicine and Primary Care Lead, Post-COVID Clinic, Stony Brook Medicine EXPERTS: Agnieszka Kowalska, MD, Neurology, Stony Brook Medicine Abigail Chua, MD, Pulmonary Medicine, Stony Brook Medicine Jenna Palladino, PsyD, Interim Director of Adult Outpatient Psychiatry, Stony Brook Medicine