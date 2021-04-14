Gov. Cuomo visits SCCC in Brentwood, announces state to give vaccines directly to colleges

1 of 6

Suffolk County Community College students Jason Saravia, Gabrielle Flores, Kecia McKoy and Brian Higgins all received COVID-19 vaccinations at NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement at Suffolk’s Michael J. Grant Campus on April 12 that New York State is taking its battle to defeat COVID-19 to college campuses, offering vaccines for students with direct allocations to schools, colleges and universities.

The Governor greeted each of the students after they received their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations are safe and effective and the best way to ensure that students don’t bring the virus home to family and friends. Vaccinations will also open the door to a return to campus and the college life students have been missing.” said Suffolk County Community College Interim President Louis Petrizzo.

Suffolk County Community College students who would like to be vaccinated can schedule a vaccination appointment by email at: [email protected]. The email must include contact information (cell phone number and college email address). A college representative will call to schedule an appointment.

Photos courtesy of SCCC