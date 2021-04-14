Temple Beth Chai hosts movie night April 17

Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Road, Hauppauge invite the community to an outdoor movie night on April 17. “Keeping Up with the Steins” starring Garry Marshall and Daryl Hannah will be shown on a giant outdoor screen at 9 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be sold before the movie. Tickets are $36 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance by calling 724-5807 or by visiting www.bethchaiofhauppauge.com.