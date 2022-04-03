Fun Day at Rocky Point Middle School

Rocky Point Middle School students continue to advocate and raise awareness for various causes, and, most recently, school social workers Jean Biagiotti and Tesia Brooks organized a Fun Day to recognize World Down Syndrome Day.

Students created colorful posters and decorated paper socks for their Lots of Socks campaign outside the cafeteria to promote public awareness of the genetic disorder. According to Brooks, the event was well-received by all and gave voice to and showed appreciation of those with Down syndrome.