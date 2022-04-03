The Port Jefferson Middle School Science Olympiad team came in third place at the Suffolk County Regional Division B Science Olympiad Competition, held at Candlewood Middle School in Dix Hills.

Students from grades 6 to 9 competed against 30 teams in events which tested their study skills in earth science, biology, chemistry, physics, engineering and scientific problem-solving. The students did extremely well, receiving a total of 29 medals between the A, B and C teams. The Science Olympiad team will be competing on April 8 and 9, in the state competition at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School in Syracuse. The team is coached by Adam Bouchard, the middle school earth science and science 8 teacher.

“Every student was highly motivated and showed a lot of hard work in preparing for their events,” Bouchard said. “It truly showed this year with the team’s all-around terrific performance.” Photo from PJSD