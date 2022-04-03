The Queen’s Cartoonists heads to Staller Center April 9

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes The Queen’s Cartoonists to its Recital Hall on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. See projected cartoon classics paired with a tour-de-force of the Swing Era’s zaniest and most creative music, written and or adapted for classic cartoons. Fun for the whole family!

The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from both classic cartoons and contemporary animation. Their performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. Behind the project is the goal of presenting a concert for everybody – regardless of age, gender, or familiarity with the concert hall.

Tying this diverse concert together are comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education. Expect the unexpected from the repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus!

Since their inception in 2015, The Queen’s Cartoonists have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states, and have opened for the New York Philharmonic. The 6 members, all currently living in Queens, New York, are world-class professional musicians. The band has been featured in numerous major publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Chicago Tribune, Mashable, and on NPR.

Tickets are $52 to $60. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

See video of a performance here.