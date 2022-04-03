County Executive Bellone announces April job opportunities

Suffolk County Partners with Local Businesses and Organizations to Host Series of Career Exploration Events

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. All job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend.

“As we continue to navigate our new normal, many of our residents here in Suffolk County are still dealing with financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Executive Steve Bellone. “With a wide variety of companies scheduled to attend these hiring events, we want to ensure our residents that we are doing everything we can to help assist them with finding a steady paycheck.”

Rosalie Drago, SCDOLLCA Commissioner said: “There are 17,055 job openings in Suffolk County currently posted online. Employers regularly interview for these positions at Suffolk County job fairs and many hire on the spot. There are opportunities for people with high school diplomas, certificates, and degrees. Regardless of your experience or background there is a good paying job waiting for you in Suffolk County. To get started today call 3-1-1 where a Suffolk County Job Counselor is available to help you identify and explore these jobs, update your resume, or even do some interview prep.”

Through the SCDOL’s One-Stop Employment Center, which functions as a full-service human resources facility that brings together both employers and job seekers, residents are provided with a streamlined approach to job search. The center supplies job seekers with all the tools necessary for a self-directed or staff-assisted job search, and provides employers with facilities and workforce support.

Long Island Food, Beverage, and Hospitality Job Fair

Learn about the many job opportunities available within the Suffolk County Hospitality industry.

Hotel Indigo Long Island – East End

Thursday, April 7th

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/288644241697

Bay Shore – Brightwaters Library Job Fair

Learn about the many job opportunities from USPS, U.S. Army, Introtek, LI State Veterans Home, Suffolk Police, LI Yacht Club, and more.

Tuesday, April 12th

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-shore-brightwaters-library-job-fair-tickets-293372443877?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Mary Haven Center of Hope Hiring Event

Meet with a recruiter from Mary Haven Center of Hope at Suffolk County Riverhead Center, 300 Center Drive, Riverhead and learn about their current job openings.

Thursday, April 14th

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-haven-center-of-hope-hiring-event-tickets-304168264467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

To learn more about free job and career events as well as how the One-Stop Employment Center can help you find your next career, please visit: www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Labor.