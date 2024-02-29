Follow the Yellow Brick Road to ‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’ at Theatre Three

1 of 11

By Heidi Sutton

Who doesn’t love The Wizard of Oz? The 1939 classic starred a 16-year-old Judy Garland who stole our hearts as Dorothy Gale, a young girl swept away by a tornado to the land of Oz and her quest to return home with the help of her three friends — the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow.

Now Theatre Three brings us Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz, an original musical adapted from the stories of L. Frank Baum by Jeffrey Sanzel and Douglas J. Quattrock. While the opening scene and songs may be different, the overall story and message remains the same and makes for a wonderful afternoon of live theater.

Jeffrey Sanzel directs an amazing cast — Cassidy Rose O’Brien (Dorothy Gale), Josie McSwane (Scarecrow), Steven Uihlein (Tin Man), Sean Amato (Lion), Jason Furnari (The Wizard of Oz), Louisa Bikowski (Wicked Witch of the West), Julia Albino (Glinda), Liam Marsigliano (Gatekeeper and Winkie) and Kaitlyn Jehle (Judy Gumm, Winged Monkey) and a special appearance by Tasha PoyFair as Toto — who whisk the audience away to the land of Oz with gusto.

The story begins as Dorothy Gale, chief editor of her high school newspaper, the Baum Bugle, is busy putting the paper to bed when a fierce storm blows in and knocks her to the ground. When she wakes up, she finds herself in Munchkinland. Her news stand has landed on the Wicked Witch of the East causing her demise, much to the delight of the Munchkins.

When the Wicked Witch of the West shows up, Dorothy is protected by Glinda the Good Witch of the North who fits her with the Wicked Witch of the West’s ruby slippers and tells her to take the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to find the Wizard of Oz who can help her get home. Along the way, Dorothy meets a Scarecrow who wants a brain (even though she comes up with the best ideas!), a Tinman who yearns for a heart, and a Lion who longs for courage. The three join her on her quest and the musical adventure begins.

Amazingly all of the memorable scenes from the film are here as well, from the talking apple trees, the enchanted poppies, to meeting the Wizard in the Emerald City, the Witch’s castle and her crystal ball, and the infamous melting scene.

Choreographed by Sari Feldman and accompanied on piano by Douglas Quattrock, each main character has a chance to shine with a song and dance number including Cassidy Rose O’Brien’s “I Close My Eyes,” Josie McSwane’s “I Think,” Steven Uihlein’s “Pitta-Pat” and Sean Amato’s “I’m a Lion.”

The supporting cast is gifted with many great scenes as well with special mention to Liam Marsigliano who is hilarious as the Gatekeeper holding a sign that says “ZO” and as a grumpy Winkie who is tired of always saying O-Ee-Yah/ Eoh-Ah. And did I mention a special guest appearance with fur, four legs and a tail (and it’s not the lion!)?

A nice touch is the flawless scene changes — each time Dorothy meets a new friend, they walk through the aisles of the theater (the yellow brick road) and by the time they reach the stage, the next scene is already set up like magic.

Costumes by Jason Allyn are incredible as always, especially Glinda’s gorgeous dress and the special lighting and sound effects tie everything together perfectly.

In the end, the show reminds us to be true to our hearts and to our friends and that there is no place like home. Souvenier plush lions will be on sale for $5 during intermission and stop by the lobby on your way out for a group photo with the cast.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz through March 16. Running time is 1 hour and 20 minutes with one intermission. Costumes are encouraged. Children’s theater continues with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 13 to 27 and a brand new show, The Mystery of the Missing Ever After from May 25 to June 15. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.