Suffolk County Police issue Silver Alert for Darryl Clark

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Central Islip man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Darryl Clark, 68, was last seen leaving South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore at approximately 12:30 p.m. on February 26. Clark resides at 79101 Circle Drive, Central Islip.

Clark is Black, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy sweat suit with a blue coat and black sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Clark’s location to call 911 or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.