Over $600 worth of ice cream stolen from 7-Eleven in Huntington
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole ice cream from a convenience store in Huntington this month.
Three people allegedly stole approximately $640 worth of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from 7-Eleven, located at 247 Broadway, on February 12 at approximately 8:20 p.m. They fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online atwww.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.