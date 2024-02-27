Over $600 worth of ice cream stolen from 7-Eleven in Huntington

1 of 5

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole ice cream from a convenience store in Huntington this month.

Three people allegedly stole approximately $640 worth of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from 7-Eleven, located at 247 Broadway, on February 12 at approximately 8:20 p.m. They fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online atwww.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.