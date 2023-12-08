Flames can’t halt Tesla Science Center’s annual Holiday Lighting

From sorrow to celebration, Tesla Science Center hosts an evening of festive cheer

The resilience of the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, an international treasure located in Shoreham, was on full display Saturday evening, Dec. 2, during its annual Holiday Lighting event.

The festivities occurred less than two weeks after a disastrous structure fire caused extensive damage to the historical building on-site. [See story, “Devastating fire engulfs Tesla Science Center in Shoreham,” Dec. 1, TBR News Media.]

There were arts and crafts activities, a snowmaking machine, a science exhibit and hot chocolate for all those attending. Marc Alessi, TSCW executive director, recognized the first responders who were just a minute away when the flames broke loose on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Local elected officials addressed the crowd, vowing to help in the historic site’s reconstruction efforts.

Alessi quipped that the fire engine sirens were no cause for alarm as the Shoreham Fire Department escorted Santa Claus, who was then swamped by the children in attendance.

Those looking to help in Wardenclyffe’s rise from the ashes can visit www.teslasciencecenter.org/give.