SWR Wildcats boys basketball edge the Centereach Cougars

Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Makarewicz battles his way to the rim in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon

The Cougars of Centereach opened their season when they hosted the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats (0-2) where both teams looked to put a “W” in the win column in a nonleague matchup Tuesday night Dec. 5.

Shoreham-Wading River had lost to Smithtown Christian and Hampton Bays to begin their season. Although the Wildcats had a 10-point advantage in the final minute of play, the Cougars closed the gap in the timeout-riddled final 20 seconds, where Shoreham escaped with a 42-38 victory.

Centereach retakes the court Dec. 9 when they host their crosstown rival Newfield before league play begins Dec. 12.

Alex Makarewicz dribbles between his legs for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Makarewicz battles his way to the rim in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Makarewicz shoots in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Max Julian battles his way to the rim in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Makarewicz battles down low for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Michael Cosmo shoots in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Haniel Merejo flies to the rim in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore AJ Vanore battles his way to the rim in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Logan Norman drives the baseline in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Max Julian rebounds in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Haniel Merejo shoots in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Noah Giambrone with the rebound in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Max Julian drives the lane in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Logan Norman blocks a shot in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Michael Edmond goes to the basket in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Noah Giambrone shoots from the top of the key in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Logan Norman lets a three pointer fly in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Andrew Cimino blocks a shot in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Logan Norman lays up for two in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon

The win lifts the Wildcats to 1-2 with two more nonleague matchups before they hit the road to take on Port Jefferson to begin league play Dec. 21.

— Photos by Bill Landon

