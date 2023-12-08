Suffolk D.A.: Duo indicted for string of commercial burglaries

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on Dec. 8 announced that Ralph Pergola, 44, and Kristen Allen, 35, both undomiciled, were each indicted for alleged multiple counts of Burglary and other related charges, after allegedly breaking into and stealing from six small business in Suffolk County, including smoke shops, diners, a café, and a bagel shop, in less than a month’s time.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office is dedicated to ensuring our local businesses thrive by rigorously prosecuting criminals who would pillage and steal from them.”

According to the investigation, from September 30, 2023 to October 23, 2023, between midnight and 5 a.m., Pergola and Allen allegedly burglarized multiple commercial businesses. To gain entry into the commercial establishments, Pergola would allegedly smash the glass door with a rock. Once the glass shattered, Pergola and Allen would allegedly enter the business to steal items. In total, the defendants allegedly stole approximately $1,500 in cash, cigarettes, candy, and an iPad.

Pergola is accused of burglarizing the following commercial business:

 September 30, 2023 – Heritage Diner, 275 Route 25A, Mount Sinai.

Pergola and Allen are accused of burglarizing the following commercial businesses, together:

 October 19, 2023 – Setauket Village Diner, 238 Route 25A, East Setauket.

 October 19, 2023 – Café Spiga, 176-8 North Country Road, Mount Sinai.

 October 21, 2023 – Smoke Shop and Hookah, 115 Mark Tree Road, Centereach.

 October 22, 2023 – Port Smoke, 683 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson.

 October 23, 2023 – Better on a Bagel, 25 Gibbs Road, Coram.

Pergola and Allen were arrested by members of the Suffolk County Police Department on October

23, 2023.

Pergola was indicted for:

 Six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, Class D felonies;

 Five counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Class E felonies;

 One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor; and

 One count of Loitering in the First Degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

Allen was indicted for:

 Five counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, Class D felonies; and

 One count of Loitering in the First Degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

On November 28, 2023, Allen was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, Jr. Justice Senft placed her on supervised release with GPS conditions. Allen is being represented by The Legal Society. She is due back in court on January 5, 2024.

On December 8, 2023, Pergola was arraigned on indictment. Judge Senft placed Pergola on supervised release with GPS conditions. Pergola is being represented by John Halverson, Esq. He is due back in court on January 17, 2024. If convicted, both defendants face up to two and one-third to seven years in prison on each burglary charge.

This case was indicted by Assistant District Attorney Patrick Mullen of the Grand Jury Unit and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Keri J. Wasson of the Major Crime Bureau.