Engeman Theater’s ‘Frosty’ will warm your heart this season

The popular holiday show has been extended to Jan. 7.

By Julianne Mosher

Frosty the snowman is a fairytale, they say. He was made of snow but the children know how he came to life one day. This long-time holiday favorite is now playing at the Engeman Theater in Northport and it’s certainly one you need to bring the kids to.

This modern take on the classic tale brings the holiday musical to life with catchy sing-a-longs and plenty of audience participation. Directed by Andrew McCluskey with stage manager and choreographer Jillian Sharpe, Frosty is not only wholesome, but shares important messages of friendship.

The show starts off with narrator Candy Kane Carolyn (Caroline Meyers) who gives the lay of the land in Chillsville — a little town with a population of about 500 that’s always covered in snow. It’s the townspeople’s favorite thing. She introduces us to Jenny (Natalie Seus), the mayor’s daughter, who loves to play outside, but usually by herself. She doesn’t have many friends.

With the help of her father (Terrence Bryce Sheldon), they build a snowman in the park and name him Frosty. The mayor gives Jenny his scarf that she eventually puts onto the snowman, and because there was so much love in that piece of fabric, Frosty (played by Patrick McCowen) comes to life.

We’re introduced to Ebenezer Pierpot (played last weekend by swing actor Christina Cotignola, but typically Jae Hughes), the president of Pierpot Enterprises — a manufacturer of snow shovels, snowblowers, and ice scrapers — who want to build a bigger factory in the park but can’t do that with all the snow. During a meeting at town hall, Pierpot tricks the mayor into signing a contract to build a machine that will melt all the snow in the town, putting Frosty’s life in jeopardy. They describe it as a giant outdoor dehumidifier.

As the weather gets warmer, Jenny must come up with a plan to save the town and make sure her new friend Frosty doesn’t melt away.

Frosty is full of fun surprises, but the best part of all is seeing the enthusiasm on the children in the audience’s faces. What is so special is that as soon as you sit down, the actors on stage start to interact with the kids, asking them questions, making them sing along and even asking for advice. They call on them to tell the rest of the audience what ideas they have throughout the show which could help Frosty and his friend.

Being included in the conversations on stage definitely make the children sitting in the seats below feel validated and important, like they are part of the show as well.

Meet the cast in the lobby after the show for pictures and autographs. An autograph page is conveniently located at the back of the program.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty, which has been extended through Jan. 7. Running time is 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

Children’s theater continues with Disney’s Frozen Jr. from Jan. 27 to March 3, and Alice in Wonderland will follow on March 26 to April 28. All seats are $20. For more information or to order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.