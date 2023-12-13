Kids Korner: Dec. 14 to 21, 2023

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Scales & Tails: Turtles, Snakes, Lizards, Chameleons on Dec. 15 and 22 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $75 for all 4 classes, $20 per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Calling all Little Vikings!

Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge Hall, 201 7th St., St. James will host a frozen-themed craft and a make-your-own Scandinavian Christmas Spice Sachet on Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A delicious snack will be served! Appropriate for ages 3 to 11, but all are welcome to attend this FREE event by RSVP’ing via text to 347-886-3679.

Gingerbread House Workshop

Join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket for a Gingerbread House Workshop on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mix in some gingerbread, some candy, some yummy icing, and some creativity, and this workshop is a hit! Each child will go home with a gingerbread home and many crafts made on the farm. For ages 4 to 10. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172.

Arctic Animals

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a family program, Arctic Animals, on Dec. 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Take a trip to the North Pole to explore what animals live there and visit here and how they survive in such icy temperatures. For ages 12 and up. $4 per person. Reservations taken at www.eventbrite.com.

Winter FUNderland

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport presents a Winter FUNderland, an afternoon of holiday fun on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Kids will learn about the December Holidays while making crafts, enjoying hot chocolate and listening to a reading of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas by Northport Mayor Donna Koch with a special appearance by Santa! $5 per child, adults free. Advance registration required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.

Storytime Under the Stars

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for its next Storytime Under the Stars on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. A live narrator at the front of the theater will bring selected seasonal picture books to life, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator will explore seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. Admission fee is $8 per person. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Jan. 7. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol on Dec. 17 at noon. Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, Scrooge will learn the true meaning of Christmas. Rated G. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.