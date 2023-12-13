Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker heads to SBU’s Staller Center Dec. 15 to 17

The Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker, a perennial holiday favorite on Long Island, returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for a five-performance run from Dec. 15 to 17. This classical ballet rendition has earned praise from critics and audiences alike.

The cast will be led by guest artist David Wright, dancing the dual roles of Cavalier/Nutcracker, a featured artist with the Dance Theater of Harlem. Seiskaya Ballet’s award winning principal dancers Vivian Ye, Madeleine Martufi, Nina Zhang and Kaede Urso plus returning principal dancers Brianna Jimenez, Eva Pyrros, Diana Atoian and Lara Caraiani.

Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker is truly an international collaboration beginning with Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous score. Sets and several costumes were designed by Poland’s Margaret Piotrowska whose highly respected work in Polish television and stage productions has garnered wide praise. Directed by founder Joseph Forbes, scenery was executed by Scenic Art Studios which has been credited with painting over 300 Broadway shows. The imaginative and unusual sculptures utilized in the Seiskaya Ballet’s production were the brainchild of creative artist Matt Targon. Choreographed by celebrated Russian-born Valia Seiskaya, this acclaimed production is imbued with bravura dancing, energy and endearing charisma.

Performances will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $38 children and seniors. To order, call 631-632-ARTS (2787) or visit www.nutcrackerballet.com.