Times … and dates: Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2023

Ongoing

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County presents its 20th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show at Southaven County Park in Yaphank through December 30. This year, the light show will be a fully immersive, walk-through Enchanted Forest, which features 80 illuminated holiday-themed displays along with photos with Santa, picnics with s’mores, music, and games for visitors to enjoy. For tickets, visit www.gssclightshow.com.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown presents Holiday Illuminations every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Explore the Society’s grounds illuminated for the holiday season! Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Festival of Trees

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2024 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 473-4778

Thursday Dec. 14

Winter Secrets Walking Tour

Bundle up and enjoy the historical spirit of Stony Brook this winter with a Winter Secrets Walking Tour today at 9:50 a.m. or Dec. 15 at 1:50 p.m. Participants stroll Stony Brook Village to discover multiple wintry stories of Stony Brook Village. Learn about Arctic fever and the icy dramas surrounding Stony Brook Village artifact, the Polaris whaleboat; hear of turn-of-the-century holiday parties hosted by “upstairs” elite socialite Alida Chandler Emmet; discover the extraordinary history of Stony Brook Village’s fire department, and more! $25 per person. Participants receive a bottle of wine from Lakeside Wine Emotion with their purchase of ticket. Registration is required by calling 631-751-2244.

Garden of Lights

The spirit of the season has returned. Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook presents it’s 5th annual Garden of Lights: A Sky Full of Stars, a community-built walk-through light show for all ages, tonight and Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Experience a community-built walk-through light show for all ages. Free. 631-588-5024

Nutcracker Holiday Show

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present its Nutcracker Holiday Show tonight, Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, one of the most often performed Jazz versions of the holiday classic. The show will feature The Jazz Loft’s 17-piece Big Band, led by Tom Manuel, and Danny Bacher on vocals. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students and $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Dec. 15

Winter Secrets Walking Tour

Garden of Lights

Nutcracker Holiday Show

Basket Auction Fundraiser

Enjoy a good time for a good cause as the Middle Country Special Education PTA hosts a Basket Auction Fundraiser at Centereach High School, 14-43rd Street, Centereach in its cafeteria at 6 p.m. with over 150 raffles, holiday music, face painting, games and giveaways. 631-285-8010

Victorian Holiday Walking Tour

Cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa and join the staff at The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a walk through the quaint, waterside village to explore the surprising Victorian origins of many modern holiday traditions tonight at 5 p.m. or Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. View historic buildings along Main Street and discover how local families gathered for Thanksgiving, made merry at Christmas, and rang in the New Year — and how those celebrations would have been very different for whalers out at sea! Recommended for ages 12 and over. Tickets are $15 per person at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

Holiday Spectacular

Town of Brookhaven’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, returns to Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville tonight, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17; hours on Fridays and Saturdays are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Photos available with Santa for an additional fee; credit cards only, no cash accepted. Tickets must be purchased in advance at BrookhavenNY.gov/Holiday. 631-451-5330.

Saturday Dec. 16

Nutcracker Holiday Show

Holiday Spectacular

Holiday Train Display

Longwood Estate, corner of Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge will host a Holiday Train Display today, Dec. 17, and Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in an “I Spy” game and try to find all the hidden items in the display. Free event. 631-924-1820

Santa on the Farm

Santa Claus is coming back by to Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville by popular demand. Meet the jolly fellow in the heated Woodland Hall today and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as Long Island Game Farm transforms into a holiday wonderland. Feed deer in the park, meet Santa Claus, bring your camera to take treasured family photos, enjoy a craft table, and explore the holiday gift boutique — all included in the admission fee. 631-878-6644.

Selden Craft & Gift Fair

One of the country’s longest continuously running indoor craft fairs, the 41st annual Selden Craft & Gift Fair, will return to Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden today and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 200 exhibitors offer hand picked gift items including photography, textiles, soy candles, crafted jewelry, floral, organic soaps, country crafts and more. Free admission. 631-846-1459

Superheroes of the Sky

Stop by Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a Bald Eagle, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult, $5 per child (Under 12y), To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Long Island Yule Festival

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, 109 Browns Road, Huntington hosts The Long Island Yule Festival, a celebration of the Winter Solstice, from noon to 6 p.m. with local vendors, cultural workshops, free activities such as holiday crafts and a storybook time for the kids, and visits from Krampus, The Yule Goat, Santa Claus and others. 631-609-5661

Sounds of the Season

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents its annual Sounds of the Season from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy special evening tours of the decorated Eagles Nest Mansion and be serenaded by timeless Bing Crosby melodies, relive President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Christmas Eve commemorations, and special holiday episodes of Suspense Radio. The Vanderbilt Mansion’s halls were decked by the Museum’s curators in collaboration with the Dix Hills, Centerport, Three Village, Asharoken, and Nathan Hale garden clubs. $15 tickets can be purchased at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Tricycle Holiday Concert

First United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a special holiday concert featuring Tricycle, the Fortier family trio, with their band and special guests at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets only are $25 adults, $15 students at www.gpjac.org/special-concerts. 516-313-3838

Sunday Dec. 17

Victorian Holiday Walking Tour

Holiday Spectacular

Holiday Train Display

Santa on the Farm

Selden Craft & Gift Fair

Winter Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. With over 35 vendors, some new and some returning, plus guest vendors through out the season. Come shop local for the month of December — there will be lots of gifts for the holidays!

Holiday Craft Fair

Backstage Studio of Dance, 200 Wilson Street, Port Jefferson hosts a Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 30 vendors offering arts, crafts, jewelry, homemade gifts, soaps, clothing, personalized items, baked goods, hair bows, crocheted items and so much more. 631-502-3643

Northport Walking Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts a walking tour at 1:30 p.m. Local historian Dan Sheehan weaves the tale of Northport’s Historic Business District during this lively walking tour of Main Street. Travel back in time as you hear the stories of the people and landmarks that helped shape Northport, including Jack Kerouac, the Northport Oyster Barons, Rum Runners and the Trolley. All ages welcome. Cost is $7 per person. To register, visit www,northporthistorical.org.

Monday Dec. 18

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society presents their last lecture of the year at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. John G. Staudt will discuss Conserving Our Natural Resources: Theodore Roosevelt and his Use of Power. After becoming president in 1901, TR used his executive authority to establish 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks and 18 national monuments on over 230 million acres of public land. This talk explores the history of TR’s conservation legacy and addresses the question: What exactly is the role of the federal government in regard to the conservation of our natural resources? Free and open to all. Donations appreciated. 631-751-3730

Tuesday Dec. 19

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a discussion by Eileen Swanberg about genealogy investigation at the “Terryville Search Center.” Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Travel Presentation Club Meeting

The Travel Presentation Club will meet at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main Street, Setauket at 7 p.m. Malcolm and Waveney Bowman will make a presentation entitled “Explosive New Zealand: volcanoes and earthquakes.” Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Wednesday Dec. 20

Thursday Dec. 21

Film

Kubrick: A Cinematic Odyssey

From Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present a retrospective featuring some of Stanley Kubrick’s most iconic groundbreaking films: The Shining (Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.); 2001: A Space Odyssey (Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.); Paths of Glory (Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.); Lolita on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.); Barry Lyndon (Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.); and Eyes Wide Shut (Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Scrooge’

Join Celebrate St. James for a screening of Scrooge (1951) starring Alastair Sim at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. with informative commentary, light refreshments and fresh popcorn. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors. To RSVP, call 631-984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Theater

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast now through Jan. 7. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Dance

‘The Nutcracker’

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. With guest artist Max Lippman (Cavalier) and Seiskaya Ballet Principal dancer Madeleine Martufi (Sugar Plum). Tickets are $45 adults, $38 children and seniors. 631-632-ARTS, www.nutcrackerballet.com

‘Friend or Foe?’

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Smithtown presents its annual Spotlight Showcase 2023 “Friend Or Foe?” at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Enjoy very different show dance numbers in which you’ll have to decide for yourself who’s a “friend or foe,” “black or white,” “yin and yang.” Just use your imagination to decide which side you are! Tickets are $50 per person, free for kids. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.

Class Reunion

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].