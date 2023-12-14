Jazz Loft presents Legends in Jazz Awards to Ray Anderson and Kara Hahn

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, presented two local notables with the Jazz Loft Legends in Jazz award on Dec. 2. World-renowned trombonist Ray Anderson and former Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn were both honored by Jazz Loft founder and president Tom Manuel.

The annual Legend in Jazz Award seeks to recognize individuals who have contributed to the art form of Jazz in a deep and meaningful way. The recipients have invested profoundly into the soundtrack of our society and culture and have used the power of music to speak to people’s heart and souls.

Ray Anderson, who is Distinguished Toll Professor at Stony Brook University, has distinguished himself as a preeminent jazz trombone player who has received international acclaim. Formerly the Director of Jazz Studies at Stony Brook University, Anderson maintains a thriving performance and recording career that has spanned more than three decades. He is a co-founder board of The Jazz Loft and currently serves as vice president.

“I am so grateful to have received this wonderful award from the Jazz Loft,” Anderson said. “And my gratitude extends to all the many people on Long Island and elsewhere, who have supported the abundant performance, education, and preservation that this amazing non-profit institution provides.”

“Ray Anderson has graced the latter 20th century as one of the most innovative and creative voices in Jazz, has gifted us with an incredible body of creative and ingenious musical compositions, and has left a lasting mark as an educator of note,” said Manuel. “We’re beyond honored to have him serve as the Vice President of The Jazz Loft and to have him involved in so many music projects and education workshops and clinics throughout each season at TJL. The world is absolutely a happier and more spirited place because of Ray!”

Kara Hahn, a former Suffolk County Legislator, is currently New York State Parks deputy regional director for the Long Island region. Hahn entered the county Legislature in 2012 and could not pursue reelection because of 12-year term limits for legislators. During her time as legislator for the 5th District, Hahn was incredibly supportive of The Jazz Loft and its mission to bring live music to the community.

“Everything is better with great live music!” Hahn said. “Live music brings people together. Music heals people, it hears you, it sees you, it expresses for you what you wish you were articulate enough to say! Music, especially jazz music, soothes our souls and inspires us and energizes us. Houses of music like the wonderful Jazz Loft do the same for communities, and that is why we are so lucky to have Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft here in our hometown, and I am incredibly honored to be recognized in this way.”

Manuel said “Kara Hahn is akin to our Jazz legends like Norman Granz, Leonard Feather and Nat Hentoff. These folks were stalwart advocates for the American born art form of Jazz and they championed both artists and organizations that today are household names. Jazz has always been a music of what’s ‘new’ and ‘new’ needs friends. Kara has supported the Jazz Loft from day one and through her support TJL now has an annual Swing Into Spring Festival that brings Jazz all throughout our community– to restaurants, businesses and more. She also helped create our outdoor series called Summer SWAP (Stage With A Purpose) that helps bring free concerts to our community and has continued on thanks to sponsorship from Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine. We are so grateful for Kara’s commitment, drive, and dedication to her community. She is without question a gift to us all.”

Past recipients of the Legends in Jazz Award have been bass player Bill Crow and guitarist Gene Bertoncini.

For more information about The Jazz Loft visit https://www.thejazzloft.org