Emma Clark Library hosts community shredding event Oct. 17

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Community Shred Day in its parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Protect your privacy and get rid of clutter. A shredding truck from A Shred Away, Inc., will be in the library’s parking lot for on-site shredding of personal documents. Please NO plastic, carbon paper, hanging files, red well folders, cardboard, newspapers or magazines will be accepted. Clips and staples are fine to put through the shredder. NO wet papers, and please take any boxes, bags, etc., back home with you. All paper collected will be recycled at a certified paper mill. Please wear a mask. No registration required. For more information, call 631-941-4080.