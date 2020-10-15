Rolling Car Show Travels Through Commack and East Northport

1 of 5

Residents in Commack and East Northport were treated to a rolling car show Oct. 11. The show was the eighth one that took place this year and the last for 2020. Smithtown resident Patty Mancuso organized the events and started the Facebook page Smithtown Rolling Car show. “I started this because there were no car shows this spring, something me and my husband Phil really look forward to,” she said. “As I watched one SUV birthday parade after another pass my house while working from home, I dreamed of something better to watch.” Mancuso said after choosing what neighborhood to drive through, she would map out the route and contact residents through the Nextdoor app. During the last few months, the rolling car show has been spotted in Smithtown, Hauppauge, Dix Hills, Commack, East Northport and Kings Park. Photos by Jennifer Castillo