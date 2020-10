Time to shop for treasures

Good news! The Red Barn Boutique at Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai, will reopen for the season on Oct. 17 and every Saturday thereafter through Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New items are being donated every week and all proceeds from the sale go to support the church and its missions. For further details, please call 631-473-1582.