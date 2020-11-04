DQ Grill & Chill heads to Nesconset

American Dairy Queen Corporation recently announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant to Nesconset. Set to open in November, the restaurant will be located at 594 Middle Country Road.

The location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Kanwal Azam, an industry veteran of 10 years in the food-service space and a multi-brand operator with 7/11 and Sunoco Gas Stations.

“I’ve always heard people praising Dairy Queen for their exceptional food quality and customer service. I knew I wanted to open my own restaurant once I learned about the support provided from the team along with the importance, they place on community involvement,” said Kanwal. “I was looking for an opportunity to diversify my ownership and the DQ Grill & Chill model was the perfect fit. I’m looking forward to continuing the amazing tradition of Dairy Queen and bringing the staple to the Nesconset community.”

In addition to Blizzards, the restaurant will serve made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets, hot sandwiches, salads, fries, onion rings and cheese curds.

While the Nesconset DQ’s management staff is in operation, Kanwal stated that she expects to create 120 part time and full-time job opportunities for the community and is currently accepting applications online at www.indeed.com.