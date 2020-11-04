Preliminary Election Results as of Nov. 4
The following results are not the final election tallies, as the Suffolk County Board of Elections still has to count all absentee ballots starting later this week. All current results will change in the next few weeks, and those finding themselves in even moderately close races could see a shift.
Congress
NY1
Lee Zeldin (R): 176317 Votes – 61.31%
Nancy Goroff (D): 111188 Votes – 38.66%
NY3
Tom Suozzi (D): 45981 Votes – 46.61%
George Santos (R): 52045 Votes – 52.76%
New York State Senate
SD1
Laura Ahearn (D): 55554 Votes – 42.78%
Anthony Palumbo (R): 74289 Votes – 57.20%
SD2
Mario Mattera (R): 79750 Votes – 64.11%
Mike Siderakis (D): 44622 Votes – 35.87%
SD5
Jim Gaughran (D): 27030 Votes – 43.46%
Ed Smyth (R): 34512 Votes – 55.49%
New York State Assembly
AD2
Jodi Giglio (R): 34289 Votes – 62.39%
Jens Smith (D): 19935 Votes – 36.27%
AD4
Michael Ross (R): 20999 Votes – 47.44%
Steve Englebright (D): 22966 Votes – 51.88%
AD8
Mike Fitzpatrick (R): 39933 Votes – 70.74%
Dylan Rice (D): 16514 Votes – 29.25%
AD10
Steve Stern (D): 23991 Votes – 49.85%
Jamie Silvestri (R): 24126 Votes – 50.13%
AD12
Keith Brown (R): 22754 Votes – 42.67%
Michael Marcantonio (D): 30554 Votes – 57.30%