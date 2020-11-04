Preliminary Election Results as of Nov. 4

The following results are not the final election tallies, as the Suffolk County Board of Elections still has to count all absentee ballots starting later this week. All current results will change in the next few weeks, and those finding themselves in even moderately close races could see a shift.

Congress

NY1

Lee Zeldin (R): 176317 Votes – 61.31%

Nancy Goroff (D): 111188 Votes – 38.66%

NY3

Tom Suozzi (D): 45981 Votes – 46.61%

George Santos (R): 52045 Votes – 52.76%

New York State Senate

SD1

Laura Ahearn (D): 55554 Votes – 42.78%

Anthony Palumbo (R): 74289 Votes – 57.20%

SD2

Mario Mattera (R): 79750 Votes – 64.11%

Mike Siderakis (D): 44622 Votes – 35.87%

SD5

Jim Gaughran (D): 27030 Votes – 43.46%

Ed Smyth (R): 34512 Votes – 55.49%

New York State Assembly

AD2

Jodi Giglio (R): 34289 Votes – 62.39%

Jens Smith (D): 19935 Votes – 36.27%

AD4

Michael Ross (R): 20999 Votes – 47.44%

Steve Englebright (D): 22966 Votes – 51.88%

AD8

Mike Fitzpatrick (R): 39933 Votes – 70.74%

Dylan Rice (D): 16514 Votes – 29.25%

AD10

Steve Stern (D): 23991 Votes – 49.85%

Jamie Silvestri (R): 24126 Votes – 50.13%

AD12

Keith Brown (R): 22754 Votes – 42.67%

Michael Marcantonio (D): 30554 Votes – 57.30%