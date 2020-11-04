Emma Clark Library hosts E-Waste Recycling Day

Do you have old electronics and metal cluttering up your house or work space, collecting dust or taking up space? Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 main St., Setauket will host an E-Waste Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your used computers, cell phones, laptops, servers, wire & cable, scrap metal, circuit boards, printers, hard drives & storage devices, power tools, small appliances, small electronics, keyboards/mice, stereos, flat screen computer monitors and more. No CRT tube televisions, CRT computer monitors or flat screen TVs. Please wear a mask. No registration required. For more information, call 631-941-4080.