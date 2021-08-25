‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!’ opens in Smithtown Aug. 28

Join the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts for a musical production of Mo Willems’ Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on various dates from Aug. 28 to Sept. 17.

It’s not easy being the Pigeon — you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping.

Tickets are $18 per person. To order, call 631-724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.