Dates announced for 28th annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival

Here ye, here ye! A beloved tradition is back as the annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival returns for its 28th year on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

Port Jefferson village will magically transform into the Dickensian era with streets filled with roaming characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps, courtesy of the Greater Port Jefferson Northern Brookhaven Arts Council and the Village of Port Jefferson.

The two-day event will also feature concerts, train display, magic shows, theater, Festival of Trees, ice skating and much more with an opening and closing parade. Most attractions are free of charge, so everyone – from the very young to the young at heart – can join in the fun.

Visit portjeff.com/dickens in late November for a full schedule of events.