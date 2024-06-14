Miller Place Panthers’ glorious softball season ends at state final

Miller Place Freshman Breya Kesler takes a cut in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Laney Vomero throws to 1st base in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place pitcher Ava Zicchinelli delivers in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Time. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place Freshman Sadie Bryant makes the play at 3rd base in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place pitcher Ava Zicchinelli throws the runner out at 1st for the Panthers in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place Freshman Breya Kesler smacks a grounder in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Brooke Borkowski drills the ball in the NYS Class A championship final. Photo by Bill Landon
Laney Vomero slides into 2nd base for the Panthers in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Ava Zicchinelli slides into 2nd base in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Laney Vomero makes the play in the NYS Class A championship final against Marlboro (Sec IX). Photo by Bill Landon
Clarification needed. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Laney Vomero covers 3rd base in the NYS Class A championship final. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore short stop Laney Vomero turns a double play in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Brooke Borkowski drills the ball for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Sadie Bryant bends the aluminum bat for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Sadie Bryant dives for 2nd base for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore short stop Laney Vomero makes the play in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Between innings in the NYS class A semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Brooke Callaghan drives the ball to right in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Emily Lopez makes the catch in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Brooke Callaghan makes the play in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider smacks a grounder in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place 3rd baseman Sadie Bryant throws to 1st for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore short stop Laney Vomero makes the play at 2nd base in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Ava Zicchinelli smacks a grounder in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider dives for home plate for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider safe at the plate for the Panthers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Between innings in the NYS class A semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Sadie Hoffman runs to 1st in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Winning pitcher Ava Zicchinelli delivers in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers WIN! Bill Landon photo
Panthers WIN! Bill Landon photo
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider behind the plate in the NYS semi-final. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

For the Miller Place softball team, the road to the NYS Class A championship title game involved consistent winning play that led them to their second-ever Suffolk County title with a 4-1 victory over Islip, May 25. Facing Seaford a week later in the Long Island championship round, Miller Place defeated the Nassau County title holder 7-4 to capture their first LIC title in program history. 

Pitching ace Ava Zicchinelli, who was an eighth grader when the Panthers won their last county title back in 2021, was lights out from the circle. With the bat of Emily Lopez, they made for a potent combination. Both are juniors.

The NYS softball championship finals were held June 7-8 in North Bellport at the Martha Avenue Recreation Park sports complex. On the Friday, the Panthers defeated Section V finalist Pittsford Sutherland 4-1 to punch their ticket to the final round the following day.

On the Saturday, Section IX finalist Marlboro jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider drove in sophomore Laney Vomero on a standup double to trail 2-1 bottom of the third.

The Marlboro team stretched their legs in scoring two more runs in the fourth inning to which the Panthers had no answer. 

Miller Place without a single senior on its roster finished their 2024 campaign with an impressive 21-5 record and will likely return with its starting lineup intact for next season.

