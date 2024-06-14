SBU’s Yi-Xian Qin named Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Yi-Xian Qin, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Biomedical Engineering Department at Stony Brook University, was recently elected a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). He is also Director of the Orthopaedic Bioengineering Research Laboratory and Co-Director of the Institute for Engineering-Driven Medicine.

Professor Qin’s expertise and contribution in science are in the areas of biomechanics and mechanobiology in musculoskeletal tissue adaptation and cellular regulation, space medicine, and nanomaterials. His research has been focused on developing novel approaches for promoting tissue engineering and regeneration and translation through physical regulation and characterization of tissue quality, as well as evaluating the mechanisms responsible for tissue remodeling and their translation.

Andrew Singer, Dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences said, “This is a well-deserved recognition for Professor Qin who is a brilliant and dedicated researcher, an alumnus of our mechanical engineering program and a leader in our College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.”

The East Setauket resident is among the pioneers who discovered bone’s ability to rapidly adapt to its functional environment, bone fluid flow, and regeneration to dynamic signals. He has published more than 180 peer-reviewed articles, and related books and chapters, as well as several US patents. Some of his patents include ultrasound diagnostic imaging and therapeutics, as well as mechanical stimulation, technologies for musculoskeletal diseases like osteopenia and fracture with the potential of bone loss prediction in microgravity in long-term space mission and clinical impacts.

He earned both his MS degree and PhD from the Department of Mechanical Engineering from Stony Brook University.

The ASME Committee of Past Presidents confers the Fellow grade of membership on worthy candidates to recognize their outstanding engineering achievements. Nominated by ASME Members and Fellows, an ASME member has to have 10 or more years of active practice and at least 10 years of active corporate membership in ASME.

In addition to this recent honor, Professor Qin is also a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES), International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering (IAMBE), and International Academy of Astronautics (IAA).