Comsewogue Library hosts Narcan training workshop

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station offers this life-saving training through New York State’s Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to understand, recognize, respond to and reverse suspected opioid overdoses using naloxone. Attendees ages 16 and up will receive a free Narcan kit. Open to all. Please register, as seating is limited. Call 631-928-1212.