Vanderbilt Museum hosts comedy night

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum,180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents an evening of comedy on Friday, Feb. 28 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The Carriage House is converted into the Vanderbilt Comedy Club with comedians Peter Bales, Eric Haft, Joe Starr and special guest Manny Erias. Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door, $20 members. Proceeds benefit the Carriage House/Learning Center Revitalization Project. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 631-854-5579.